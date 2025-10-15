Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 8 Football highlights and scores

KRIS 6
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAME:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ALICEMISSION SHARYLAND
00

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ANNAPOLISINCARNATE WORD
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFBROWNSVILLE RIVERA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
DONNAVETERAN'S MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CALHOUNBEEVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
T-MCALALLEN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ROCKPORT FULTONINGLESIDE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HM KINGPORT ISABEL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CUEROSINTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ARANSAS PASSPALACIOS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BISHOPPROGRESO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MATHISWEST OSO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FALFURRIASSANTA GERTRUDIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONEDNA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
GOLIADORANGE GROVE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYMONDVILLESAN DIEGO
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
GEORGE WESTBANQUETTE
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
MONTE ALTOODEM
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
TAFTSANTA ROSA
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
FREERSANTA MARIA
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
THREE RIVERSPREMONT
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SKIDMORE-TYNANRIVERA KAUFER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEN BOLTLA VILLA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WOODSBOROBRUNI
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BENAVIDESARLINGTON HEIGHTS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CC - JOHN PAULSHERTZ - JOHN PAUL
00

