Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 7 Football highlights and scores

H.M. King hosts SA Edgewood Memorial for last prep before district on Game Night South Texas
KRIS 6
H.M. King hosts SA Edgewood Memorial for last prep before district on Game Night South Texas
Odem visits George West in a battle of undefeated, rushing powerhouses on the Friday Night Fever
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFMISSION PIONEER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
MOODYGREGORY-PORTLAND
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HM KINGSA MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
TAFTBANQUETTE
00

_________________________________________________________

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter7:00 pm
VET MEMORIALHARLINGEN SOUTH
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
MILLERCARROLL
1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYKING
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
AGUA DULCEHARLINGEN MARINE
00
1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEEVILLEEL CAMPO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HIDALGOT-M
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INGLESIDEROBSTOWN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CUEROROCKPORT FULTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WEST OSOARANSAS PASS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA GERTRUDISBISHOP
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIO HONDOFALFURRIAS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONGOLIAD
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
EDNAMATHIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PALACIOSORANGE GROVE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PROGRESOSAN DIEGO
00
Odem visits George West in a battle of undefeated, rushing powerhouses on the Friday Night Fever

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ODEMGEORGE WEST
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA ROSAHEBBRONVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIVIERA KAUFERFREER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PREMONTSKIDMORE TYNAN
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SANTA MARIAREFUGIO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BRUNIAGUA DULCE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LA VILLAWOODSBORO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ANNAPOLISBENAVIDES
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
SA HOLY CROSSJOHN PAUL
00

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Hispanic Heritage Month