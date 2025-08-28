Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 1 Football highlights and scores

GotW - Week 1.png
KRIS 6
GotW - Week 1.png
GNST - WEEK 1.png
Posted
and last updated

It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

H.S. Football Preview Show 2025 highlighting the Coastal Bend

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm Game Time
MILLERVETERAN'S MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm Game Time
FLOUR BLUFFMEXICO CITY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm Game Time
MOODYTULOSO-MIDWAY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm Game Time
BISHOPLONDON
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm Game Time
FREERBANQUETTE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm Game Time
HM KINGSA BRACKENRIDGE
00

GNST - WEEK 1.png

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ALICECARROLL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
CC KINGSA LANIER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYLAREDO NIXON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
G-PCALALLEN
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
SINTONBEEVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LA FERIAINGLESIDE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ROBSTOWNSA KENNEDY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ORANGE GROVEROCKPORT FULTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ARANSAS PASSRIVIERA KAUFER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WEST OSOSANTA GERTRUDIS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
FALFURRIASHEBBRONVILLE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INCARNATE WORDHILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
BEN BOLTODEM
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
TAFTMATHIS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
PREMONTMONTE ALTO
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
REFUGIOCOTULLA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
NATALIASKIDMORE-TYNAN
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
FALLS CITYTHREE RIVERS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
KENEDYAGUA DULCE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BLOOMINGTONWOODSBORO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BENAVIDESARLINGTON HEIGHTS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ANNAPOLISRUNGE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
JOHN PAULSA ST ANTHONY'S
00

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Running Dry