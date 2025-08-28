Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 1 Football highlights and scores

It's week one of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

H.S. Football Preview Show 2025 highlighting the Coastal Bend

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter 7:00 pm Game Time MILLER VETERAN'S MEMORIAL 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm Game Time FLOUR BLUFF MEXICO CITY 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm Game Time MOODY TULOSO-MIDWAY 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm Game Time BISHOP LONDON 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm Game Time FREER BANQUETTE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm Game Time HM KING SA BRACKENRIDGE 0 0

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

1st Quarter 7:30 pm ALICE CARROLL 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm CC KING SA LANIER 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm RAY LAREDO NIXON 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm G-P CALALLEN 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm SINTON BEEVILLE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm LA FERIA INGLESIDE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ROBSTOWN SA KENNEDY 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ORANGE GROVE ROCKPORT FULTON 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ARANSAS PASS RIVIERA KAUFER 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm WEST OSO SANTA GERTRUDIS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm FALFURRIAS HEBBRONVILLE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm INCARNATE WORD HILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm BEN BOLT ODEM 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm TAFT MATHIS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm PREMONT MONTE ALTO 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm REFUGIO COTULLA 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm NATALIA SKIDMORE-TYNAN 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm FALLS CITY THREE RIVERS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm KENEDY AGUA DULCE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm BLOOMINGTON WOODSBORO 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm BENAVIDES ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ANNAPOLIS RUNGE 0 0