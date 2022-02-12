Former Ray standout Clint Gresham is a Super Bowl champion

DALLAS, Texas — Former Ray football player, Clint Gresham, knows what its like to play in the Super Bowl. He was a member of the Seattle Seahawks team, which beat Denver 43 to 8 in 2014 in New York City.

"It was a wild moment that never fully sunk in," said Gresham, who is now retired from football and living in Dallas. "It still kinda has not sunk in yet. I have my replica Super Bowl trophy and I look at and think 'oh my gosh, little ole me from Corpus Christi, Texas played in the super bowl.'"

Gresham was one of the best deep snappers in the NFL, and he learned his craft while playing at Ray. He had a great career at TCU before going to the NFL.

He has numerous fond memories from his Super Bowl experience, and not just because his team won, but everything else that came with the big game.

"I remember walking onto the field right before kickoff and seeing celebrities everywhere and they are excited to see me," said Gresham. "I was a huge fan of the TV series "Breaking Bad" and Aaron Paul was walking the sidelines and I said 'oh my gosh what's up man? You are amazing.'"

It was a dominating performance by the Seahawks.

"I had a couple of field goals and a lot of point after snaps," said Gresham. "I only had one punt snap and I think there has only been a handful of games in my entire career where I had just one punt snap. It was an amazing day I will never forget."

Gresham says he will be rooting for the Bengals to beat the Rams Sunday in Los Angeles.