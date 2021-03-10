Former Calallen coach Leta Andrews a finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Calallen girls basketball coach Leta Andrews is among the finalists for the 2021 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which was announced on Tuesday.

She coached Calallen from 1980-1992, amassing 401-44 record.

Andrews is a finalist among other basketball greats such as former NBA power forward Chris Bosh.

Andrews coached the Lady Wildcats to the 1990 Class 4A state championship game before leaving to coach Granbury.

Andrews set a national record with 1,416 wins over 52 years of coaching, and led her teams to 16 state-tournament appearances.