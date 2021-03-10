Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Calallen coach Leta Andrews a finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of AP images
Leta Andrews, left, Granbury High School girls basketball coach, autographs a basketball for Joyce Love, Tuesday, March 11, 2008, at her induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Waco Tribune Herald, Jerry Larson)
Lita Andrews
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 20:11:49-05

Former Calallen girls basketball coach Leta Andrews is among the finalists for the 2021 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which was announced on Tuesday.

She coached Calallen from 1980-1992, amassing 401-44 record.

Andrews is a finalist among other basketball greats such as former NBA power forward Chris Bosh.

Andrews coached the Lady Wildcats to the 1990 Class 4A state championship game before leaving to coach Granbury.

Andrews set a national record with 1,416 wins over 52 years of coaching, and led her teams to 16 state-tournament appearances.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education