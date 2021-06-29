'Football is gay': NFL releases powerful new commercial a week after Nassib announcement

The National Football League released a new commercial Monday stating, "Football is gay," and that "football is for everyone."

The video comes a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player in the league to come out as gay.

The league captioned the video, saying, "If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone," the NFL wrote as a caption for the video. "The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day."

The video opens with the words, "Football is gay." Then adds that "Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone."

Last week, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project when he made his announcement last week.

The Trevor Project is a non-profit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention help for LGBTQ+ youth.

The NFL added in the commercial that they support The Trevor Project.