Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland win District 29-5A track and field meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL District 29-5A high school track and field meet ended on Thursday with Flour Bluff boys and Gregory-Portland girls taking the team titles at Flour Bluff High School's Hornet Stadium.

One of the faster district runners was junior Zachary Dewalt from Flour Bluff. He won the 100 meters in 10.8, helped the Hornets in the relays and finished third in long jump with a distance of 21-feet 3.5 inches. Dewalt battled back from a season-ending hamstring injury he suffered at the district meet last year.

"Started off a little rough. Had to get my way back into the season, and took me a while to get here. I'm doing real good right now, and excited to be back. It feels great," Zachary Dewalt, Flour Bluff sprinter, said. "Last year I was able to win district, but I had to cut my season a little short. This year just feels good to be where I'm at right now."

The top four finishers advance to the 5A Area meet that will take place again at Flour Bluff next week. For UIL District 29-5A meet results click here.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.