District lead on the line in Game of the Week rivalry between Tuloso-Midway and Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 42 years ago in 1983 gas prices were just under $1 in Texas and the U.S. president was Ronald Reagan. That was the last time Tuloso-Midway football took down Calallen 34-13. Since then the Wildcats have won 41 straight, but on Friday that win streak is on the line in our KRIS 6 Game of the Week.

"It's been a long time since this community has beaten those guys," said Tuloso-Midway football head coach James Villarreal. "That's what we want to bring to our community, but overall it's really to get the 1-seed in playoffs and get in the driver's seat for our district."

Larissa Liska

The Warriors offense is driven by senior running back Damian Figueroa who has 1,444 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns through 7 games. However their passing game is evolving.

"Just adding an athlete with the quarterback run game that JQ (Joaquin Trevino) can do along with his arm. Then we put Jace (Arriaga) back out at receiver now. He caught a touchdown pass last week," Villarreal said. "Also adding him back in our secondary. He had 2 picks last week, so just we're getting our team fully healthy."

Larissa Liska

The Warriors defense has dominated in three of the last four weeks, only allowing 1 touchdown in each of those games.

"I think everybody has learned to play their role their way and not try to do anything outside their job," said Tuloso-Midway senior wide receiver and safety Jace Arriaga. "I think we've simplified the game a lot and it's made everything a lot easier."

Larissa Liska

Tuloso-Midway's defensive backs lead the charge, but their linemen have made significant strides since week 1.

"They've been swarming to the ball starting with linebackers to up front," said Tuloso-Midway junior wide receiver and defensive back Ricky Hernandez. "I mean our up front is real young, but our linebackers they have some experience and they've been holding it down real good for us."

Calallen's offense has a stable of running backs led by senior Ricardo Rodriguez and freshman Jimmy Tipton. Their focus is doing the little things.

"Pre-snap penalties and stuff that we can control. Taking care of the football," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve. "I think we've done a better job of that and you know we've got to go create explosives."

Larissa Liska

Their most electric players are their receiving corps, featuring Drayson Gamez and Reese Rusher. Both of those guys are also defensive backs.

"They have got good receivers and good DB's, so it's obviously a challenge and that will be great for us going into playoffs," said Calallen senior wide receiver and cornerback Rusher.

KRIS 6

This rivalry brings a lot of drama, but it's also a family affair for Rodriguez who's older brothers graduated from Tuloso-Midway.

"They have to support me the whole time," said Rodriguez. "They love me and I love them, so they always support me."

Our Game the Week between Tuloso-Midway (6-1, 1-0) and Calallen (5-2, 1-0) kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium.

