Corpus Christi school cheers former student Hannah Bilka as she skates for Olympic gold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the United States chases Olympic gold, one athlete with Corpus Christi roots has an entire school community cheering her on.

United States women's national ice hockey team forward Hannah Bilka will take the ice in the women’s gold medal game Thursday, but inside Corpus Christi, she is already a champion.

Long before the Olympic spotlight, Bilka was a first grader walking the halls of St. Pius X Catholic School in 2007.

Chris Bryan, now in her 39th year at the school, remembers teaching Bilka in music and working with her during Christmas programs.

“It didn’t surprise me,” Bryan said of Bilka’s Olympic achievment. “She was a go-getter. You have to be a go-getter to push yourself to that level, and obviously she is.”

Bryan said Bilka stood out even as a young student, not just for her athleticism, but for her character.

“She was very sweet, very helpful,” Bryan said. “Someone you could call a friend and know your friend is going to be there. It doesn’t surprise me that she’s in a team sport. You have to work together.”

Bilka, whose hometown is Coppell, spent part of her childhood in Corpus Christi. Teachers say the school focuses on developing the “whole child,” academically, spiritually, artistically and physically, and they see Bilka as an example of that mission.

“It gives you such a sense of pride,” Bryan said. “To see children when they’re 5 or 6 years old and then see who they become, it’s amazing.”

That pride is now spreading through the classrooms she once sat in.

Fifth grader Benjamin Flores said knowing of an Olympian who was once a Blue Jay makes him believe his own dreams are possible.

“It made me feel confidence so I can do something that I want to,” he said. “I want to be an Olympic runner, and I want to continue that journey.”

Caroline Goss said Bilka’s success is fueling her goal of becoming an Olympic figure skater.

“She’s really inspiring,” Goss said. “We’re all cheering for you so you get the gold medal.”

Another fifth grader, Adrian Colon, kept his message simple: “I’m super proud of you and I hope you win.”

As the puck drops in the women’s hockey gold medal game at 12:10 p.m. Central time, students and teachers at St. Pius X say they will be watching, proud that a former Blue Jay is now representing her country on one of the world’s biggest stages.

