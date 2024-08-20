Coco Gauff will be featured on limited-edition boxes of Wheaties

Coco Gauff will be the next champion athlete to be featured on a box of Wheaties cereal.

General Mills announced the limited-edition box just ahead of the U.S. Open tournament, which begins next week.

Last year, Gauff became the youngest American to win the US Open Tennis Championships since Serena Williams won in 1999. She’s ranked second in the world for women’s singles, holds seven Women’s Tennis Association singles titles and was the youngest to be named to TIME’s 2024 Women of the Year list.

Recently she became the youngest flag-bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gauff will join Billie Jean King, another tennis icon who was recently featured on a Wheaties box, onstage at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during U.S. Open Fan Week to accept the honor. The pair will share stories about their experiences in the worlds of activism and sports.

“A fighter and champion on and off the court, Gauff is known for her activism, using her voice to fight social and racial inequalities and working to make tennis more accessible for children in underprivileged areas,” said Wheaties officials in a press release.

Coco Gauff’s limited-edition Wheaties box will be available at major retailers starting this month for $6.19, General Mills said.

