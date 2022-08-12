Carroll's new coach building new culture

The Carroll Tigers are going in a new direction this year with a new school, new turf and a new coaching staff in UIL District 14 5A-DI.

Now it's time to put it all together, looking past their struggling seasons and eager to earn their first winning season since 2015. Last year, Carroll finished the year (0-10).

"We had a lot of talent and the coaches were good. I just think we didn't put them all together," said Benny Hernandez, Carroll senior starting quarterback. "This year he's kind of got new coaches from different schools. His play-style is still the same as last year, but it's more diverse."

Carroll is changing the culture under first-year head coach Calvin Neatherlin, and Hernandez is fitting right in.

"Benny, he's a leader. He's got a great arm, quick release," said Neatherlin. "He does a lot of things I love to do in my offense and it just suits him really well."

Carroll's confidence on offense starts with Leroy Rodriguez. His elusiveness and vision make him one of the top players to watch."

"He's a stud. Should be looking out for him," said Hernandez. "Our receivers, all of them, backups and starters can play with anybody."

Many of the Tigers play both defense and offense. Carroll carries over a lot of experienced depth, but they are young in the trenches.

"We have actually a brand new O-line," said Aaron Gonzalez, Carroll junior right end and left tackle. "Only two starters coming back, but a lot of our skill players are still here."

Carroll's commitment to the takeover is key to creating a more successful season.

"Come support these young men," said Neatherlin. "They're working hard and they're dedicated and committed."

"Definitely going to make it a better year this year and try to change that 0-10 to 10-0," said Gonzalez.

Carroll starts their season on the road against Edcough-Elsa. Kickoff is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

