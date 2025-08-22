CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen's offense got one final test going up against Veterans Memorial in a scrimmage at Cabaniss Stadium on Thursday. The Wildcats are building chemistry between their new quarterback and offensive line.

"We lost four of our five offensive line," said Calallen head coach Charlie Reeve. "We've got very capable guys that are feeling in. The offensive line is always a big part of our team and our success and that does not change this year."

Calallen's quarterback Connor Klostermann may be the new starter, but he is not new to the scheme or his teammates and Reeve has seen the growth.

"I think he has a much better understanding of our offense this year," said Reeve. "I think he's an accurate passer, I think he's a big kid, athletic kid and has made good decisions. I'm excited to see Connor play this year."

Calallen's receiver corps leads balanced attack; head coach Reeve has high expectations

The Wildcats have depth at running back behind Ricardo Rodriguez and an arsenal of wide receivers that can make a play. Keep seniors Reese Rusher and Drayson Gamez on the radar.

"You know, I think we're going to try to spread the ball out more. You know vertically down the field," Gamez said. "That's what we're going to try to do this year because last year I felt we were more run sided. Just opening that up from our run game will be awesome too."

The defense returns seven starters. Rusher will lead the way in the secondary. Last year the ballhawk totaled 33 tackles and 5 interceptions.

"The biggest asset is definitely our secondary and d-line," Rusher said. We're returning almost everyone there and we've been through everything going through the third round of playoffs. We're ready to go this year."

Calallen is projected to win UIL District 16-4A DI, which would send them to the playoffs for the 41st straight season.

"We've got high expectations this year, so you know hopefully a year into the system and I thought we had a great offseason," Reeve said. "Hopefully that pays off this year."

Calallen kicks off the season at Gregory-Portland in the Battle of the Wildcats rivalry and our Game of the Week on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.