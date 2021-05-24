Blue Ghosts return next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Memorial Day weekend is quickly arriving in the Coastal Bend. And back after a year hiatus, the Corpus Christi Hooks and the U.S.S. Lexington are once again teaming up for their "Blue Ghosts" weekend.

"The Lex is the number one attraction and obviously to just celebrate military appreciation month it couldn't be a more natural tie-in," said Hooks GM Brady Ballard.

From May 28 through May 30 the regular Corpus Christi Hooks jerseys will be stowed away and the team will wear the new Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts jerseys named after the Lex.

"This town is all about military support," said U.S.S. Lexington executive director Steve Banta. "What's more American than baseball?"

The weekend is all about the Hooks giving back to those who have served.

"This community is made up of so many people who have served or are serving right now," added Ballard. "They make up a part of our crowd every night."

One of the ways active duty service members will be able to participate will be batting practice on the deck of the U.S.S. Lexington.

In years past, players from the team would join people on the flight deck to send towering fly balls into the water. This year those active duty members will be joined by notable individuals from within the city of Corpus Christi.

"How many people will ever get to say they got to swing a bat off an aircraft carrier?" said Sarah Banta, executive director of USO South Texas.

The batting practice will take place on the Lex at 11 a.m. Saturday.

It will be a jam-packed Memorial Day weekend across the Coastal Bend.

The Hooks will start their series with Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday. Then, the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts will pick things up on Friday night.

For all the information about Blue Ghosts weekend including ticketing, merchandise and more visit here.

