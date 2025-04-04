Battle on the Beach: College girls' volleyball teams flock to Water's Edge Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders is hosting its 2025 Islander Classic on April 4 and 5 at The Water’s Edge Park off Shoreline Boulevard.

Organizers say the beach volleyball tournament is free and open to the public.

The 2025 Islander Classic Beach Volleyball tournament will feature five universities: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Tarleton State University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

"The teams will play in a round-robin tournament over two days. Seating is available on the seawall steps. A DJ and a variety of food trucks will also be on site," state city officials.

This will be the seventh home tournament in TAMUCC's history as the Islanders Beach Volleyball program began in 2016.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Friday, April 4

8:00 a.m. - Texas A&M University-Kingsville vs. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

10:00 a.m. - Sam Houston State University vs. Tarleton State University

12:30 p.m. - Stephen F. Austin University vs. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

2:30 p.m. - Tarleton State University vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville

4:30 p.m. - Sam Houston State University vs. Stephen F. Austin State University

Saturday, April 5

8:00 a.m. - Stephen F. Austin University vs. Texas A&M University-Kingsville

10:00 a.m. - Tarleton State University vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

12:00 p.m. - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SENIOR DAY PRESENTATION

12:30 p.m. - Sam Houston State University vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville

2:30 p.m. - Stephen F. Austin State University vs. Tarleton State University

4:30 p.m. - Sam Houston State University vs. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

