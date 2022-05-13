Bareback riding only for the toughest, Webb unable to become million dollar cowgirl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bareback riders are considered by many to be the toughest in rodeo. Competing at Rodeo Corpus Christi, these cowboys get jerked around at an unbelievable force.

"It's incredibly tough and the most demanding event in rodeo," said bareback rider Cole Reiner.

The strain on the body is incredible, especially on the back, neck and head. But the hips also get stressed the most.

"My hips seem to hurt more than anything else," said Reiner. "They are constantly moving and up and down and the stress is extra tough because we are hanging on for dear life."

Tacy Webb who is an ICU nurse in College Station was attempting to become a million dollar cowgirl Thursday night at The American Bank Center.

Competing in breakaway roping, she needed to finish first or second to qualify for a chance at a million dollar payday Saturday.

She turned in a time of 2.68, which at the time put her in second place.

However, Jade Kenney beat her out by just one tenth of a second, dropping her to third place. Webb gave it a great try, but fell just a little short.