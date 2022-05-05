ICU nurse competing at Rodeo Corpus Christi has a chance to win a million dollars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tacy Webb is one of the top breakaway ropers in the country and after winning back-to-back rodeos, she is line for a one million dollar payout if she can do the same at Rodeo Corpus Christi next week.

"I am a little nervous, but mainly excited," Webb said. "Having a chance to win a million dollars is a blessing and I look at competing in Corpus Christi with an open mind. If it's meant to be, it will happen."

Webb works as an ICU nurse at a level two trauma center in Bryan/College Station.

She loves her work, but what if she wins the big payout?

"Oh, I will definitely keep working, but I am in the process of trying to apply for CRNA school (highly trained and skilled advance practice nurse) so I am assuming some of that money will go towards my education and just try to be smart with the rest of it and try to have a better future down the road," she said.

But first things first, she must win and Webb says that is a lot easier said then done.

"There's so much that goes into it," said Webb. "You have to rope good and the horse must work perfectly and you throw in an animal so you have to draw a good calf too. You have to be fast and it's a big challenge. You have to be aggressive and go as fast you can."

Webb will compete next Thursday and Saturday at The American Bank Center