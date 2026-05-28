Banana Ball World Tour brings high-energy baseball to Corpus Christi this weekend

Baseball fans are in for a treat as the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour makes its highly anticipated stop at Whataburger Field this Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, May 30. The three-game series will feature The Firefighters taking on the Texas Tailgaters in what promises to be an unforgettable entertainment experience.

Unlike traditional baseball, Banana Ball emphasizes continuous play and delivers a high-octane, entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans engaged throughout. The sport has gained national attention for its unique approach to America's pastime, combining athletic competition with theatrical entertainment.

The series holds special significance for Corpus Christi, as The Firefighters are coached by local native Valerie Perez. This morning on the Sunrise show, Coach Perez shared her excitement about bringing Banana Ball to her hometown and what fans can expect from the weekend's games.

"It's incredible to be part of something this innovative and entertaining," Perez said. "Banana Ball takes everything people love about baseball and amplifies it with non-stop action and fan interaction."

Tickets for all three games are available through Whataburger Field's box office and online.

What Makes Banana Ball Different

Banana Ball operates under 11 distinctive rules that set it apart from conventional baseball. The most notable regulations include:

A strict two-hour time limit for games

Batters can steal first base

One-on-one tie-breaking showdowns

The famous "fan catch rule" – if a spectator catches a foul ball, it automatically counts as an out

Between innings and pitches, fans can expect choreographed dances and surprise entertainment, including flash toga parties at home plate that have become a signature element of the Banana Ball experience.

Event Details

When: Thursday, May 28 - Saturday, May 30, 2026

Where: Whataburger Field

Corpus Christi Teams: The Firefighters vs. Texas Tailgaters