Attorney: Woman says LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Police say they are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order.

The woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain," according to her attorney, Marc Garelick.

Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. The Dodgers say they were made aware of the allegations against Bauer on Tuesday afternoon and contacted MLB, which will be handling the matter.

The team noted that it takes any allegations of this nature seriously and said it wouldn’t comment further at this time.

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed to The Associated Press that the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer. TMZ, which first reported the assault claim, said Bauer lives in Pasadena.

Bauer’s co-agent, Jon Fetterolf, disputed the allegations. He said Bauer and the woman met in April and had a brief sexual relationship. He added that “any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless.”

Fetterolf said the woman asked for “rough” sexual encounters and Bauer was reportedly confused after the woman told him she sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.