Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc after mid-game outburst

Matt Rourke/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Antonio Brown
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jan 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Antonio Brown is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He left the game on Sunday during the third quarter. Brown also threw his shirt and glove into the stands before exiting the field.

No word yet on the reasoning behind the outburst. In a post-game interview, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the team.

The Bucs scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the New York Jets, 28-24.

This story was originally reported by Brody Wooddell on abcactionnews.com.

