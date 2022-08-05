Alice adds depth in the Coyote den.

The Alice Coyotes are hungry this year, after falling short the past two seasons. Head coach Kyle Atwood enters his sixth season, and this year looks different in District 16 4A-DI.

"We've got a lot of depth. We're two deep at every single position offensively for the first time in my career as an athletic director and head football coach," said Atwood. "We've never been this solid in our depth."

The Coyotes bring back an experienced backfield and wide receiver corps led by Hector Gaza and Alejandro Vasquez.

"First of all, I think we have leadership and that's the best thing about it. We have weapons like Hector Gaza. He's amazing," said Vasquez. "We have weapons like Arellano and our linemen are amazing too."

Alice rosters 32 seniors this year on their squad, including new quarterback Cutter Stewart.

"Throughout summer when I first moved here," said Stewart. "I moved here right before school ended and as soon as I got here we were in here running routes, getting the timing down, so it did not take long at all."

At the end of the school year, Stewart moved from Orange Grove to Alice. He compiled more than 8,000 passing yards during his first three seasons at Orange Grove.

"He's a dual-threat quarterback. Honestly one of the best I've ever seen and we just bond with each other," said Vasquez. "We invited him over the first week he came. He came to my house and we had pasta."

The Coyote's chemistry built during the off-season has made the transition easier for the new players.

"Alice being a tradition-rich town you know what they say 'The Original Pride of South Texas' and it holds true, so honestly just here to be with these fans is going to be outstanding," said Stewart.

Alice starts their season with a home opener against the King Mustangs. The kickoff is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.