PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Opening day of fishing began Friday morning for the 86th annual Port Aransas Deep Sea Roundup. The tournament is put on by the Port Aransas Boatman's Association. A big turnout this year with over 500 entries.

"We are really thrilled by this year's turnout," said Boatmen's Association board member Josh Garcia. "This is such a great family event and fishing conditions were ideal today."

Day two of the tournament is Saturday with awards presentation Sunday.