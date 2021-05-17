Watch
2021 baseball playoffs: regional quarterfinal details

Alice Coyotes Baseball
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 17, 2021
The 2021 high school baseball playoffs will continue this week as teams now make their way to the regional quarterfinals.

Below are the match ups with dates, times and location, all of which is subject to change.

CLASS 5A

#8 Veterans Memorial vs. Ray
Best of 3 Series; all games at Cabaniss

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday May 21, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 12 p.m.

#2 Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll
Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Wednesday May 19, 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss
Game 2: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Gregory-Portland
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 1 p.m. @ Gregory-Portland

CLASS 4A

#2 Calallen vs. Hondo
One game series; game at Jourdanton

Friday May 22, 7 p.m. @ Jourdanton

#1 Sinton vs. #17 Sweeny
Best of 3 Series; all games at Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday May 22, 2 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2

Tuloso-Midway vs. Alice
One game series

Friday May 21, 7 p.m. @ Alice

CLASS 3A

#3 London vs. Hebbronville
Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 21, 7 p.m. @ Robstown
Game 2: Saturday May 22, 3 p.m. @ Calallen
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2

#14 Banquete vs. Bishop
Best of 3 series: all games in Robstown

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday May 22, 11 a.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2

