2021 baseball playoffs: regional quarterfinal details

The 2021 high school baseball playoffs will continue this week as teams now make their way to the regional quarterfinals.

Below are the match ups with dates, times and location, all of which is subject to change.

CLASS 5A

#8 Veterans Memorial vs. Ray

Best of 3 Series; all games at Cabaniss

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 21, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 12 p.m.

#2 Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll

Best of 3 Series

Game 1: Wednesday May 19, 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss

Game 2: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Gregory-Portland

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 1 p.m. @ Gregory-Portland

CLASS 4A

#2 Calallen vs. Hondo

One game series; game at Jourdanton

Friday May 22, 7 p.m. @ Jourdanton

#1 Sinton vs. #17 Sweeny

Best of 3 Series; all games at Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 22, 2 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2

Tuloso-Midway vs. Alice

One game series

Friday May 21, 7 p.m. @ Alice

CLASS 3A

#3 London vs. Hebbronville

Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 21, 7 p.m. @ Robstown

Game 2: Saturday May 22, 3 p.m. @ Calallen

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2

#14 Banquete vs. Bishop

Best of 3 series: all games in Robstown

Game 1: Thursday May 20, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 22, 11 a.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 22, 30 minutes following game 2