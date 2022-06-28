11-year-old Victoria Torres dominates local tennis scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 11-year-old Victoria Torres is ranked in the top 20 in the state in the 12 and under division according to The United States Tennis Association.

"She is far and away the best 11-year-old tennis player in the city," said Gerald Tjon-A-Joe, H-E-B Tennis Center Director of Tennis. "She is an unbelievable player and will definitely grow up to be a strong college player."

Torres recently defeated the 15th and 16th player in Texas and is on a fast track to move up in the state rankings.

She spends six hours a day, four days a week practicing and getting in shape at the H-E-B Tennis Center under the watchful eye of her coach Gerald Tjon-A-Joe.

"Her skills are very high," said Tjon A-Joe. "Her tennis strokes are already at a very mature level and her work ethic is tremendous."

Torres has been playing tennis for five years and already knows she wants to make the sport a part of her life for a long time.

"One of my goals is to play college tennis and hopefully go pro someday," said Torres.

Tjon-A-Joe says Torres sees the ball extremely well, but says she is is very teachable and that makes the biggest difference.

"She is fantastic to be around, just a joy to be out on the court with," Tjon-A-Joe said. "She hardly ever complains and when she does, she straightens up quickly and keeps going."

Torres will travel to Iowa next month to play a national tournament against some of the top players in the country.