Bishop softball advances to second UIL State Semifinal in program history

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers are one of three Coastal Bend softball teams that advanced to the UIL State Semifinals. This is their second trip in program history, and first since 2021.

“I’m excited," said Bishop senior shortstop Amanda Muniz. "We’re all excited to play, and I can’t wait for y’all to watch the game Thursday.”

About five of the Lady Badgers have been playing together since they were 4-years-old. They won the USSSA World Series in Oklahoma. Great chemistry that third year head coach JohnnieAnn Lopez has helped strengthen.

“Since then they set a goal that they wanted to make it to State, and so far they’ve gotten there," Lopez said. "They just haven’t won it yet.”

Six more Bishop ballplayers joined the youth team when they were 12, a unique experience senior shortstop Amanda Muniz will never forget.

“Knowing that we’ve been on the same teams, working, so putting it all together and finally being at the big state means a lot to all of us,” Muniz said.

Cambrie Rios has been lights out on the mound, dealing 148 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched this season. She’s won 19 games, lost 5 and pitched some no-hitters.

“Our pitching has been the key aspect to our game," Lopez said. "She’s done tremendously. We’re very proud of her. She’s young. She’s only a sophomore, so we’re very happy that she’s stepped up and been able to compete.”

A lot of Rios’ confidence comes from her defense behind her.

“A big shoutout to my shortstop because sometimes I tend to get in my head," Rios said. "She helps me kind of get out of my head and tells me it’s okay. It’s okay for them to hit.”

Bishop will face Grandview in a 1-game only UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wimberley.