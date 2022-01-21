Singer And Actor Meat Loaf Has Died At 74

Rock singer Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday) died at the age of 74 on Jan. 20. His death was confirmed by his family on his official Facebook fan page.

Not only was the rock star with an iconic voice known for such hits as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Bat Out of Hell,” he also had iconic roles in many cult-classic movies, including “Wayne’s World,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” the Facebook post begins.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the post continues. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

His family has not confirmed the star’s cause of death.

Many of Meat Loaf’s celebrity colleagues and friends took to social media to mourn his loss.

Country singer Travis Tritt also shared his condolences:

Woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it. #RIPMeat pic.twitter.com/vCtRCTn3nh — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 21, 2022

And Cher reflected on his loss with a sorrowful tweet as well:

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day

— Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf was born in Texas and had a difficult childhood, as his father struggled with alcoholism and was would often disappear on drinking binges for days at a time. Meat Loaf found solace in football, which is where some reports say he got his nickname, though other outlets have reported his stage name had been with him since childhood.

He later move to Los Angeles where he quickly found acclaim as a recording artist, making music with the band “Meat Loaf Soul” before breaking out on his on as a solo artist.

His breakthrough role on the big screen came with his appearance as murdered delivery boy Eddie in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” though he’d played both Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott in the stage version in L.A.

His 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” was certified platinum 14 times in the United States, and he won a Grammy in 1993 in the category of “Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo” for “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.