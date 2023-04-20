McDonald’s will soon have sides of Big Mac sauce in a cup

If you have ever dipped your French fries in the sauce dripping off your Big Mac and wish you had more, McDonald’s is answering your prayers. Starting April 27, the fast-food giant will roll out sauce cups of its famous Big Mac sauce for the first time.

That’s right: Starting next week, when you make your usual McDonald’s order, the sweet-tangy sauce will be available. Big Mac sauce will be complimentary if ordered it as a side for Chicken McNuggets, but otherwise will be offered à la carte for a small charge to accompany all your favorite menu items.

And if the packaging of these sauce cups looks familiar, you must be a long-time Big Mac fanatic. The silver-and-blue design is a nostalgic nod to the original wrapping that McDonald’s used for the legendary burger when it debuted in 1968.

But there’s a catch: Big Mac sauce cups will only be available for a limited time, and you can only get them if you order through the McDonald’s app.

Thankfully, ordering through the app — which allows users to score exclusive deals and rewards — is the best way to save on your favorite items, anyway. Right now, those who download the app will receive a free Big Mac with a $1 minimum purchase. The more you use the app, the more you save, as you rack up points with every purchase to redeem for free food or drinks or even free delivery.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is also making other changes to its classic menu items such as the Big Mac and McDouble by improving the way the company cooks ingredients to yield squishier buns, meltier cheese and more caramelized flavors in beef patties and onions.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said Chad Schafer, McDonald’s senior director of culinary innovation, in a press release.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.