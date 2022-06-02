The Best Shark Robot Vacuums In The Lineup, According To Amazon Buyers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Shark brand is known for a variety of cleaning gadgets, but perhaps it is most famous for its growing line of powerful vacuum cleaners. Within this collection are several robot vacuums, which are designed to help their users work smarter, not harder.

What Is the Best Shark Robot Vacuum?

Determining which Shark robot vacuum is suitable for you depends on your home, cleaning needs and budget. First, think about the types of flooring throughout your home and the messes you regularly clean. Next, consider who lives in your home, such as small children who leave crumbs or pets that shed hair. Next, think about whether you prefer using an app or pressing a button to start the cleaning process and any other essential features you desire, including compatibility with smart home devices like Amazon Echo and Google Nest Hub. Finally, determine how much you want to spend.

When you have a fair idea of what you want and need, this collection of the best Shark robot vacuums available on Amazon can help you compare.

This popular Shark robot vac is bagless and self-emptying. The base can hold up to 60 days of dirt, and it has a HEPA filtration system to trap 99.97% of dust and allergens, according to the brand. A self-cleaning brush roll and powerful suction pick up 50% more pet hair than competitors with no tangling. You can choose to set a cleaning schedule or use your smart assistant for on-demand cleaning.

This 4.5-star robot vacuum is available on Amazon for $649.97. It’s an investment but the vast majority of reviews say it’s worth the cost.

The Shark Ion AV751 has a three-brush system with side, channel and multi-surface brushes to handle various types of debris on different floors. It can sense ledges, stairs, furniture and walls to prevent falls or damage. You can start, stop and schedule the vacuum from an app or use your smart assistant and it will clean for up to two hours on a charge.

This Shark robot vacuum has more than 10,000 reviews and an overall grade of 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon. You can get it on Amazon for $229.99.

This Shark robot lets you forget about vacuuming for a whole month and maybe that’s why it has more than 23,000 reviews at Amazon. It has a self-emptying base that will hold up to 30 days of dirt. It features deep-cleaning power and vacuums row by row from one room to the next, providing thorough coverage of your entire home. It is built to handle corners and edges, as well.

The Shark RV912S EZ has a grade of 4.4 stars out of 5 and is now on sale for $428, down from the list price of $550.

You can leave the AV1010AE IQ unattended for even longer than most Shark robot vacs, as the self-emptying base holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt. Fast mapping speed, multi-surface brush rolls and improved performance provide quick, thorough cleaning. You can control it using the brand’s app or connect it to your Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-connected device.

This Shark robot vacuum, which has 4.5 stars and more than 7,000 ratings so far, is now $443 on Amazon, down from the list price of $600.

