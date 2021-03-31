Menu

Share your Selena Quintanilla memories here

Selena Quintanilla
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 17:29:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today we remember and honor the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

The Queen of Cumbia was tragically killed on this day 26 years ago, but her legacy lives on through her achievements through music and her iconic imprint left on the world.

Growing up in South Texas, Quintanilla never forgot her roots; which is why we chose to ask our community about their experiences with Selena, or the landmarks associated with her in the city of Corpus Christi.

Please share your stories, photos, and videos on our Facebook page and we might feature them in our news coverage.

