Viewer raises concerns over lack of real-time water usage data

In the middle of a water shortage, every drop matters. But for many Corpus Christi residents trying to conserve, there’s a problem: they can’t see exactly how much water they’re using in real time.

The issue surfaced this week after a KRIS 6 viewer asked why the city can't provide customers with immediate information to help track and reduce their consumption.

“As we all know, we are in a dire situation in regards to our water supply. My question is how can a city the size of Corpus Christi that is fitted with water SMART meters on virtually every residential and business consumer, not provide REAL TIME data to thier users to help them conserve water. Other jurisdictions much smaller than CRP do this so their customers can monitor their usage and set alerts for excess use (can flag leak issues, or simply over consumption). Again, seems CRP is behind in the times. When I have called the called the city no one can provide an answer.” Anonymous KRIS 6 viewer

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the answer is less than straightforward.

“I don't have the exact answer,” Zanoni said. “Except I can say this, the smart meters aren't as smart as they could be.”

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the system does not currently deliver data in real time.

While the meters digitally record water usage, the information available to the city and to customers is delayed, he said.

That lag can make it harder for residents to monitor their usage as it happens or quickly detect issues such as leaks, particularly as officials urge conservation.

The lack of immediate access comes as water concerns continue to grow across the Coastal Bend, where officials have urged residents to cut back on usage. While there is currently no clear timeline for when or if real-time tracking will become available, Zanoni acknowledged improvements are needed.

“We do need to look at how we can help our customers have access to meter reading,” he said.

In the meantime, he pointed to alternative tools, including at-home monitoring systems like the Flume Smart Home Water Monitor, which can provide real-time updates directly to users, though they come with an upfront cost.

Zanoni said using such a device in his own home has helped his family avoid unnecessary water waste, citing examples like running toilets or faucets that might otherwise go unnoticed.

City officials say improving access to timely water data could play an important role in conservation efforts, but for now, no timeline has been announced for potential upgrades to the system.