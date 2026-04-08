State Rep. Villalobos calls to terminate the decades-old Corpus Christi reservoir water release agreement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Representative Denise Villalobos is calling for the termination of a decades-old water release agreement between the City of Corpus Christi, the Nueces River Authority, Three Rivers and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Villalobos sent a letter to the three organizations that hold the right to amend or vacate the 2001 agreed order, asking them to send a joint letter to the state requesting the agreement be terminated to better serve the region.

Water Release Agreement

The water releases were agreed upon in 1995 and amended in 2001. The agreement dictates the amount of water that should be released when the reservoirs are full, but it also prohibits water releases when the reservoirs fall below 30% capacity.

Currently, water releases are not happening because the reservoirs are well below 30% capacity. However, the agreement will become a topic of discussion again if the reservoirs fill up.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni responded to Villalobos, stating the city has engaged an outside consultant to determine if the agreed order can be redefined. Zanoni said he looks forward to working with Three Rivers and the Nueces River Authority.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!