Running Dry: Why is the Watergarden still running during Stage 3 water restrictions?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It’s a question many across the Coastal Bend have been asking as drought conditions persist and water restrictions tighten.

Why is the Watergarden in downtown Corpus Christi still running… while residents are being told to conserve?

One viewer put it bluntly, calling it “a very efficient water evaporator” and saying its continued operation “seems absurd.”

So, we took that concern straight to the City of Corpus Christi, and the answer comes down to how the system works, and what could happen if it’s shut down completely.

Why is the Watergarden still running during Stage 3 water restrictions?

A recirculating system, not constant water use

At first glance, the flowing water may appear wasteful. But city officials say the Watergarden does not continuously use new water.

Instead, it operates on a recirculating system, meaning the same water is reused rather than constantly drawn from the municipal supply. The only additional water needed is to make up for evaporation over time.

To further reduce that loss, the city says it has applied a food-grade solar shield, a surface treatment designed to slow evaporation.

Running at a fraction of its capacity

The Watergarden is also not operating at full strength.

According to the city, the system typically runs on five pumps. Right now, only one pump is active, significantly reducing water movement and overall usage.

This scaled-back approach has been in place since late 2024, when Corpus Christi entered Stage 3 drought restrictions.

Why not just turn it off?

That’s where things get more complicated.

City officials say the Watergarden’s infrastructure requires water to continue flowing in order to maintain proper mechanical function. Fully shutting the system down could damage pumps and other components, leading to expensive repairs.

Keeping a minimal flow, they say, is a way to protect the system while still conserving water.

Other fountains shut off

Not all city water features are being treated the same.

Fountains at Bayfront Park and the Art Center have been completely turned off during the drought. The city says those systems can be shut down without risking damage to their underlying equipment.

The Watergarden, however, operates differently, requiring at least partial operation to maintain integrity.

A costly system to repair

There’s also a financial factor at play.

After being heavily damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Watergarden required years of repairs before reopening in 2024.

The city invested at least $3.5 million in restoration efforts, with that figure representing additional funding on top of earlier repair costs.

That investment underscores why officials are hesitant to risk further damage by shutting the system down entirely.

Balancing conservation and infrastructure

Stage 3 water restrictions are primarily aimed at reducing non-essential, continuous water use, such as lawn irrigation and residential outdoor watering.

City leaders say the Watergarden falls into a different category, one where limited operation helps prevent larger issues down the line.

Still, officials acknowledge the optics and say they are continuing to explore ways to further reduce water use while maintaining public spaces.

The bottom line

While it may look like unnecessary water use during a drought, the city says the Watergarden is:



Reusing water through a recirculating system

Operating at reduced capacity with only one pump

Using evaporation-reducing treatments

Staying partially active to avoid costly damage

It’s a balancing act between conservation and preserving infrastructure—one that continues to draw questions as drought conditions persist across the Coastal Bend.

Have a question about water restrictions or drought conditions across the Coastal Bend?

We want to hear from you.

Your question could be featured in an upcoming Running Dry segment as we continue working to get answers for our community.