A major water decision has been pushed back again

One of the most common questions we get from viewers is simple: Why does it seem like Corpus Christi City Council keeps kicking the can down the road when it comes to solving our water crisis?

For many residents, the latest decision surrounding the proposed Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant feels like another delay in a long line of delays.

After a marathon meeting that lasted roughly 15 hours on June 2, City Council voted to postpone a decision on the controversial project until Sept. 1, leaving the future of one of the city's largest proposed water projects in limbo.

Running Dry: Why does it feel like City Council keeps delaying decisions on our water crisis?

The debate: Is the bay at risk?

The holdup largely comes down to science.

The city hired Spheros Environmental Group under a $300,000 contract to conduct far-field modeling of the Corpus Christi Bay system and examine how brine discharged from the proposed desalination plant could affect the surrounding waters.

Spheros' findings concluded that while the plant would increase salinity and water stratification in parts of the ship channel, the impacts to the broader bay system would be limited. The study focused primarily on currents, salinity and water movement.

However, members of the Far Field Study Committee, including several scientists, challenged those conclusions.

"Their model seems to indicate there will be potential for impacts," committee member Dr. Michael Wetz said during the council meeting.

Several scientists argued that the city's own modeling data suggested there could be consequences for marine life and that more analysis was needed before moving forward.

The debate intensified when the lead modeler acknowledged he was not a marine biologist, prompting questions from council members about whether enough information exists to fully understand the project's ecological impacts.

"We asked… to understand impacts of the bay… and he just said he doesn't know what's in the bay. I don't understand what we're doing," Council member Eric Cantu said during the meeting.

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VISIT THE RUNNING DRY PAGE:

A comprehensive investigative series documenting the Coastal Bend's severe water crisis, covering everything from declining lake levels and drought restrictions to controversial city council decisions on desalination projects, water emergency plans, and the ongoing struggle to secure long-term water solutions for South Texas communities.

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City says the study did what it was designed to do

City Manager Peter Zanoni defended the Spheros report, saying the contract's scope was never intended to be a marine biology assessment.

"Never in the contract was there any discussion of any marine biology assessment. Never in the contract was there any direction to Spheros nor payment to do a dissolved oxygen model," Zanoni told council members.

City officials have repeatedly said the study was designed to examine water movement, salinity and potential changes to the bay system's physical characteristics, not conduct a comprehensive biological review.

Why does the desalination project matter?

The proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant has become one of the city's most significant and controversial water projects.

Supporters see desalination as a drought-resistant, long-term solution that could eventually produce millions of gallons of drinking water and help secure the region's water future.

Opponents question the project's nearly $1 billion price tag and worry about potential environmental impacts from discharging concentrated brine into Corpus Christi Bay.

The project has already faced years of debate, delays and redesigns.

Meanwhile, the water crisis isn't going away

Even with recent rainfall, the region's water supply remains under pressure.

The latest Water Supply Update showed the combined storage of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir sitting at approximately 14.4% capacity, still firmly in the danger zone.

City officials say temporary water projects, including groundwater initiatives and additional well production, have helped push back projections for a Level 1 emergency declaration and mandatory 25% water reductions until sometime in 2027.

But officials have also emphasized that these projects were never intended to be permanent solutions.

For now, Corpus Christi remains dependent on temporary water supplies while the community waits for another major decision on desalination.

And for some residents, the latest council action only reinforces a growing frustration: the water crisis continues, but the long-term answer remains undecided.

Councilmember Eric Cantu addressed the recent rains in a Facebook post, writing in part, "Only the mighty power of God can fill our lakes and reservoirs and with these recent rains, we are seeing prayers slowly being answered."

Whether those rains buy enough time for the city to chart its water future remains one of the biggest questions facing the Coastal Bend.