Desalination works elsewhere — but is Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor a different situation?

Desalination — turning saltwater into drinking water — has been around for centuries, but modern large-scale desalination plants began emerging in the 1950s.

A 2026 study published in NPJ Clean Water found that the Middle East accounts for roughly 42% of the world's operational desalination capacity.

Corpus Christi desalination: Does the global playbook apply?

In the U.S., Tampa Bay, Florida's plant has been running since 2007, producing up to 25 million gallons of drinking water a day — supplying up to 10% of the region's needs.

Tampa, like Corpus Christi, faced similar environmental concerns over marine life impacts. Brine discharge was also heavily debated during Tampa's permitting process. To get approval, many rounds of environmental sampling were required to demonstrate that the project would have minimal impacts on the ecosystem before the plant was built.

KRIS 6 News A group of environmental activists gather at Water's Edge Park on December 20, 2023 to protest the City of Corpus Christi application for a desalination facility.

But some scientists aren't convinced the same playbook works for Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor sits inside a mostly closed bay system. According to environmental advocates, because barrier islands separate Corpus Christi Bay from the Gulf, it takes roughly 1.5 years for the water inside that bay to fully exchange. Environmental advocates argue there are few, if any, directly comparable examples of a large seawater desalination facility discharging into a semi-enclosed estuary system like Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor.

City staff have consistently pushed back against those concerns.

"This is not the first Far-field report, this is number six. And it said the same thing that the other five said, which is that the change in salinity would range only from about .35 to 2.0... today salinity levels can change ten plus points," City Manager Peter Zanoni said during last week's water briefing on June 5.

Drew Bishop

The EPA told TCEQ it did not plan to object to the draft discharge permit. But independent scientists pushed back, and some residents openly doubted the fairness of the environmental study that concluded the plant's discharge would have minimal impacts on marine life.

The debate highlights a continuing divide between city officials and some residents over the project's environmental risks.