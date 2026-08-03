Corpus Christi set to ease water restrictions, moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Tuesday

There's some relief in sight for Corpus Christi residents who haven't been able to water their lawns.

On Monday afternoon, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News he plans to announce moving the city from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions on Tuesday.

Zanoni plans to make the announcement during a news conference at 9 a.m. at the Police Training Academy on Yorktown Boulevard.

Today's news comes 595 days after the city was placed in Stage 2 water restrictions.

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents have not been able to water their lawns and residents must use a hand-held hose with a shut-off nozzle or a small bucket when watering their trees, and plants or washing their cars, motorbikes and boats.

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, residents will be able to water their lawns once every other week on their designated trash day before 10 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.

