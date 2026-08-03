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Corpus Christi set to ease water restrictions, moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Tuesday

City of C.C. is expected to move to Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Tuesday.
KRIS 6 News
A man waters his lawn.
City of C.C. is expected to move to Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Tuesday.
Posted

There's some relief in sight for Corpus Christi residents who haven't been able to water their lawns.

On Monday afternoon, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News he plans to announce moving the city from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions on Tuesday.

Zanoni plans to make the announcement during a news conference at 9 a.m. at the Police Training Academy on Yorktown Boulevard.

Today's news comes 595 days after the city was placed in Stage 2 water restrictions.

Under Stage 3 water restrictions, residents have not been able to water their lawns and residents must use a hand-held hose with a shut-off nozzle or a small bucket when watering their trees, and plants or washing their cars, motorbikes and boats.

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, residents will be able to water their lawns once every other week on their designated trash day before 10 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.

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