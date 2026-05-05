Corpus Christi housing market faces dual pressure from softening prices and growing water crisis

Corpus Christi's real estate market is sending two very different signals to buyers and sellers, with softening home prices creating potential opportunity, even as a prolonged drought raises long-term questions about the region's economic future.

The average home value in Corpus Christi sits around $220,000, down roughly 1%, according to the Zillow Home Value Index. That could signal a cooling, more negotiable market, which generally gives buyers more room to negotiate than in hotter Texas markets.

Corpus Christi housing market and the water crisis explained

But water is emerging as a major factor shaping the city's outlook.

Corpus Christi remains in a prolonged drought, with some reservoir systems dropping into single-digit capacity levels. The region could face a water emergency within a few months.

That matters for housing because Corpus Christi's economy is heavily tied to water-intensive petrochemical, energy, and port industries. City officials say severe water restrictions could impact industrial operations and future growth — which could eventually affect jobs and housing demand.

Port of Corpus Christi

For buyers, softer pricing may create opportunity, but they are also entering a market facing long-term infrastructure and water supply questions.

For sellers, homes are still moving, but sellers may have less pricing leverage if inventory continues rising or broader economic uncertainty grows.

The bigger story may not just be interest rates or inventory — water risk is increasingly becoming part of the economic conversation around housing.

Just like other catastrophic weather events, drought conditions can have an enormous impact on property values and maintenance expenses, so homeowners need to be prepared.

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