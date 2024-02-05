Rubik’s Cube celebrates 50th anniversary with new product releases

Back in the 1980s, the Rubik’s Cube became a phenomenon in pop culture. Today, it is one of the world’s best-known puzzles, and it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 with fun new product releases, some of which are available for purchase now.

According to the toy brand, the Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian design teacher Erno Rubik in 1974. Since its invention 50 years ago, the toy has sold over 500 million units. Even outside of purchase, it has found a place in pop culture. The seemingly simple toy has appeared in many TV shows and movies (like “The Simpsons” and “The Pursuit of Happyness”).

While the original Rubik’s Cubes had colored stickers, the new ones have colored tiles, and there are even different versions that exist. Its classic, three-dimensional square shape remains the same, though.

To celebrate this icon of toys, Spin Master — the current owner of the Rubik’s Cube — is launching new cubes to celebrate.

MORE: More adults are buying kids’ toys for themselves

Amazon

$15 at Amazon

For the toy’s 50th anniversary, Spin Master released a Special Retro 50th Anniversary Edition Rubik’s Cube. The cube is, of course, inspired by the original cube and features the slower ticks of the older models, more muted colors, and a special anniversary logo.In a

$14.99 at Amazon

In addition to the new cube, though, Spin Master is also releasing the Rubik’s Cube Gridlock Game, a board game inspired by the classic puzzler, for kids ages 7 and up. You use challenge cards to determine where your starter blocks go, then figure out how to place all the remaining color blocks on the board without moving the starters.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic about old school toys or have remained a lover of the Rubik’s Cube, this 50th anniversary collection is a perfect gift to yourself or someone else. And keep your eyes peeled for additional Rubik’s Cube limited-edition collaborations with Barbie, “Stranger Things,” Wednesday Addams, Hello Kitty and more that Spin Master says will be released throughout the year in honor of the puzzle’s momentous milestone.

Rubik’s Cube celebrates 50th anniversary with new product releases originally appeared on Simplemost.com