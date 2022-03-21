One person dead, two in hospital after rollover crash near Robstown

One person is dead and two others were transported to a local hospital after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 77.

According to a Facebook post from Nueces County Constable Pct. 3 Jimmy Rivera, multiple agencies responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Rivera said when constables arrived on scene, one person in the crash was dead, and the driver of the vehicle and a child passenger were transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News, for updates.