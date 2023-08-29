Deadly Racism: The Jacksonville Shooting

In this report, Scripps News investigates yet another deadly shooting, this time in Jacksonville, Florida, where a gunman who police say left racist writings killed three Black victims and then took his own life.

We hear from the families of victims and from lawmakers who are now confronting another community rocked by violence.

Jerrald Gallion planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter, but the devoted father was instead one of three Black people gunned down Saturday afternoon in a racist attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. The other two people slain were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car, and store employee Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre, Jr., 19, who was shot as he tried to flee.

Investigators say the shooter targeted Black people, and left evidence of racist views in notes at his home.

The Justice Department says it will investigate the shooting both as a hate crime and as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.

