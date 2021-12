Refugio fell to Shiner 55-14 Thursday night in the Class 2A Division I quarterfinal.

Refugio and Shiner are considered to be the two best Class 2A schools in the state, but Thursday night the Comanches were by far the superior team.

Both teams came in at 13-0 -- the Bobcats last loss having come against Shiner in the playoffs a year ago.

Nothing went right for Refugio, as Shiner took a 37-7 lead into the half.