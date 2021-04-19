Visit CC will host a hospitality job fair at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major toll on the community which is why we here at KRIS 6 News are committed to finding the resources to help manage the pressure.

Tuesday, April 20th staff with Visit Corpus Christi will be hosting a hospitality job fair at the American Bank Center.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, but as Texas slowly begins to reopen, that means many more people will be headed back to the workforce meaning job seekers need to fill certain positions.

“Really what we’re trying to do is we’re just trying to put people looking for a job with a lot of people in the industry that need a job,” said President & CEO Visit Corpus Christi Brett Oetting.

Over 35 businesses will be present at the American Bank Center all in hopes to fill many open positions. Oetting says filling certain spots can be tough. Many potential workers might not want jobs at the starter level or lose their federal benefits.

“I think another part to is COVID 19 is still around us and there’s some people that don’t feel quite comfortable getting out yet and the hospitality industry is all about hospitality so it’s being around people all day long and so you got to sympathize with people that just don’t feel comfortable,” said Oetting.

Over in downtown Corpus Christi, staff with the Point of Corpus Christi will be one of the many local businesses at the American Bank Center for the job fair because now they are open for lunch.

“Things like this are great for downtown, great for the community as a whole to get people involved and back on their feet, and a lot of people were kinda hurt from the whole virus,” said Business Owner The Point of Corpus Christi Francisco Cancio.

Due to Point Corpus Christi’s shift change, his team will be looking for cooks. Cancio understands how some potential workers may not want to lose their unemployment benefits.

“I feel like out of 10 employees you’ll find 5 good ones and that’s just business in general,” said Cancio.

Oetting says for the hospitality industry it’s crucial these jobs get filled because Corpus Christi could see an uptick in visitors this summer.

“It’s not always about just a beach or just an attraction it’s oftentimes how we make other people feel and to do that effectively we need employees in those key positions,” said Oetting.