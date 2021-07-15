Metro Elementary School extends application lottery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Metro Elementary School will extend its application lottery.

Principal David Crabtree says enrollment has been low due to the pandemic so they're extending the deadline from May 1 to Dec. 31.

Crabtree says some of the benefits of attending the school include free breakfast and lunch to every student.

The school focuses on fine arts and also offers sixth-grade athletics.

He says there are 20 to 40 openings for students from pre-K to sixth grade.

"We have latchkey programs, the students can still go to latchkey at their home school,"Crabtree said. "So if they want to go if they closer to Woodlawn Elementary School, they could get picked up at Woodlawn, take them to Metro, get dropped off at Woodlawn go to their latchkey and mom can pick them up at 5:45 when they get off of work. Or they could stay at our school at latchkey until 5:45."

The first day of school at Metro is Aug. 10.

For a link to the school's lottery application, check out their website here.