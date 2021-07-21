London ISD welcomes first day of 2021-2022 school year Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students attending London Independent School District head back to school July 21, 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Start times for London Elementary school is at 7:45 a.m., followed by intermediate students at 7:50 a.m. and middle & high school students starting at 8:40 a.m.

Dr. Judi Whitis, Superintendent of Schools, said there are 165 staff members ready to welcome back students. To minimize any cases of COVID -19, or other viruses, London ISD will be starting the school year with the same health and safety protocols from last year.

Dr. Whitis said, they will still have thermal scanners when people enter the building and regular cleaning to make sure students and staff are safe.

“Deep cleaning if there is any type of incident, hand sanitizers readily available, cleaning desks in-between classes so all of those services well as a result of the pandemic and we know is well for any type of illness that happens in school,” said Dr. Whitis.

London ISD continued in person learning with most of the student population on site during most of the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are looking forward to having some of the things that we were not able to do last year our campuses were pretty much closed from visitors, parents we tried to maintain as many activities as we could but we will be expanding that and adding some new things and really just continuing the good traditions out here in London,” said Dr. Whitis.

Dr. Whitis said she is proud of her students, staff, and teachers for navigating the challenges of the pandemic and that they are ready for another fun and exciting new school year.

