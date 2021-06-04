Watch

Local summer jobs now hiring for high school students and graduates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the first day out of school for Corpus Christi Independent School District students.

Graduating seniors are entering a job market not seen by other classes before them.

With the 2020-21 school year finishing up, experts say now is the time for teens to start applying for jobs. This comes as the New York Times reports teens between 16 and 19 make up a majority of the job market right now.

New career counselor with Workforce Solutions Luis Rodriguez said new graduates should target jobs they are interested in. He said there are more than 680 current positions in the Coastal Bend in fast food, retail and customer service.

He said a first job out of high school should not be about where you work or what you do, but about the skills you gain starting out that can help your career in the long run.

“They are going to get those customer service skills, they are going to get those communication skills," Rodriguez said. "All of those we used to call those soft skills. Now, they are essential.

"Those are very essential skills if you are first starting out you want those essential skills, you want to get something that is going to get you your boots off the ground."

Rodriguez said Workforce Solutions is a great tool that can help with resumes and finding job postings.

To learn more about job postings through work force solutions visit here.

