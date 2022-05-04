Juan Aranda creates legacy as first in his family to graduate high school

Corpus Christi Independent School District hosts its annual "First In Family" ceremony honoring high school students who are the first in their families to graduate.

To be the first in your family to graduate from high school no matter what cards you’ve been dealt shows others that anything is possible.

Juan Aranda, said he's doing just that, building a legacy for his family.

“I am very proud of him, very proud," said Christine Aranda, Juan's mother.

Being the first in the family to achieve this academic success means more than just opening doors.

For Aranda, it's showing his parents their sacrifices, were worth it.

He said his dad was born in Mexico and only attended school up until the end of middle school beginning of high school because he had to work.

Aranda said his mother is a wonderful lady, hardworking, and can make something out of nothing. Her school life was hard, she didn't want to quit but life happens, so she wasn't allowed to finish.

For Aranda and his family, being the first to walk across the stage is the first step to success.

"I tell him every day, at least I try to. It means the world to me. He knows he is my pride and joy and my daughter too," said Christine.

Aranda will attend Del Mar College and he will be going for a degree in business administration.

His main goal is to find a steady job so he can provide for his family.

"You want to help me ok, but keep going in the school," said his father Juan Aranda senior.

"It sets the example of showing no matter who you are related to and what they did or didn’t do, that you can change that, that you can be better, and that you can make a difference in your life and for others, said Aranda.

There is a total of 157 students who will be honored in the First In Family ceremony.

The ceremony is on May 4, at 6:30 p.m. At Veterans Memorial high school.

