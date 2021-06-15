How well does the Coastal Bend pay their starting teachers?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How much a teacher earns can have a lot to do with where they choose to work.

With 24 school districts throughout the Coastal Bend, educators have a wide array of options. KRIS 6 News has compiled some of the major district's starting salaries.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD), which employs about 6,200 - making them the second-largest employer in the Corpus Christi area, starts its teachers at an annual salary of $50,255, according to the 2020-2021 teacher salary schedules.

That happens to be above $41,163, which is the national average starting salary for teachers for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the National Education Association.

That isn't the highest pay in the Coastal Bend though. The highest starting salary goes to Gregory Portland ISD with $57,000.

How do starting salaries stack up across the Coastal Bend?

For a new teacher, the starting salary can be a major factor before they decide to join any district. So what’s changed in the salary across other districts here in South Texas?

Starting salaries across South Texas can range from $57,000 46-thousand, and more for starting teachers.

Human Resources Coordinator for CCISD Kim Howard says having a comfortable salary is important. Starting educators in CCISD sit at 52,255.

“I think that’s huge, especially if you want to provide for your family while you’re doing something you love,” said Howard.

Howard says there are ways to earn an even bigger paycheck like becoming a coach.

“There are different things you can do while even though you may start out brand new there are other things you can do to get you some stipends and get you a little more,” said Howard.

Elizabeth Garcia is now in her 28th year in teaching at West Oso ISD. Garcia says when she first started with the district teachers were making $26,000 a year.

Starting teachers with no previous experience at West Oso ISD for the 2020-2021 school year were at a salary of 48,500.

“I’m not broken my life is not broken I feel like my life here at west oso independent school district has been a positive ride for me,” said Garcia.

The West Oso alumni says for her it’s about giving back.

“But when you are with a district that you feel you’re very supported and that you feel that you are going to enjoy your life and go to work, and you feel like I haven’t worked a day in my life that overpowers how much I truly take home,” said Garcia.