Coastal Bend school districts having trouble finding substitute teachers

Texas school district leaders said they are having trouble finding substitute teachers to fill in classrooms as more are staying home because of COVID-19.

EdWeek Research Center and Kelly Education report substitute teachers are harder to find now than in past years. Some Texas districts are increasing pay, lowering education requirements and finding alternative solutions to hire more substitutes.

Robstown Independent School District said like many across the state, they are also having trouble recruiting substitutes. Robstown ISD said it hasn’t changed its requirements but they do schedule more substitute orientations.

We reached out to the Corpus Christi Independent School District as well. Leanne Libby, director of communications, said they have not changed the job qualifications and they are always looking for substitute teachers. CCISD said it raised daily rates and added an incentive program in late 2019.

“Substitutes fill a tremendous gap because when the actual teacher is not there, they come in and show the example given the lesson plan they are given for that day,” said Webb Elementary School 4th grade substitute teacher Marlin Remigio.

Remigio said the moment when students say they understand the material is fulfilling for him.

“Children today need inspiration. They need someone to inspire them. They need people who are passionate about helping others and helping them learn,” said Remigio.

He also said the children have gotten used to wearing masks and understanding the culture about socially distancing.

“They are washing their hands, they’re using hand sanitizer, they are practicing all of the protocols that they are given and told to do,” said Remigio.

Because this is the future generation of leaders, he said if you are passionate about teaching, having the time and love the reward of helping others, then becoming a substitute would be ideal for you.

“Because any time a teacher is missing, that’s education being lost by that child so that substitute teacher fills a tremendous gap for that particular day,” said Remigio.

If you would like more information about substitute teaching with CCISD visit their website here.

If you would like more information about substitute teaching with Robstown ISD visit their website here.

