CCISD names two executive directors for school leadership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD has named Kelsie Morris and Elizabeth Perez as executive directors for school leadership.

Their appointments fill vacancies left after a relocation and an in-district promotion. The team of four leaders provides support to campus principals at all levels across the district.

Morris, who most recently served as principal of Zachary Kolda Elementary School, also has served the district as principal of Stanley Kostoryz Elementary School, where she worked with staff members to transform the school from Improvement Required to Met Standard, receiving an overall rating of an 89 in 2019.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a master’s degree in counseling and a master’s degree in educational administration, both from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“The interview committee valued Ms. Morris’ considerable strengths as a leader, coupled with her energy and enthusiasm for fostering positive, productive campus communities,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

Perez, who has served as principal of Richard King High School since 2016, has been with Corpus Christi ISD for 21 years, including service as principal of Claude Cunningham Middle School and assistant principal of Mary Carroll High School.

Under her leadership at King, the campus earned more than 13 distinctions under the most recent Texas Education Agency accountability system, a first for the campus under any accountability system. Perez holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where she also is working on her doctorate.

“Ms. Perez brings a wealth of knowledge and campus-based leadership to her new position,” Hernandez said. “We look forward to her steady guidance as we prepare for a new school year.”

Registration for new and returning students is now open at ccisd.us. The district's first day of classes will be on Tuesday Aug. 10.