Aqua-Tots swim schools teaching swim lessons

As the weather starts to warm up and people around the Coastal Bend are starting to go out to the beach and pools, its important that parents teach their kids how to swim and watch them around water.

Aqua-Tots swim schools in Corpus Christi provides year round swimming lessons for kids of all ages including swim lessons for babies and toddles.

Since 1991 their top priority has been the health and safety of the communities they are in with a safety first, fun every second approach.

They work with the community to provide excellence in teaching children and adults water safety swim lessons to help prevent drownings.

For more about swim lessons, visit here.

