Second food pantry opens at Brooks Co. ISD

Brooks County ISD opens new food pantry to feed students and families
FALFURRIAS FOOD PANTRY
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 23, 2021
FALFURRIAS, Texas — There's a new food pantry in Brooks County located at the Falfurrias Junior High School.

There are now two pantries available to students of the Brooks County ISD and their families to help keep food on their tables.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will help keep it stocked with perishable foods along with other items.

However, there will be paperwork to fill out in order to participate.

The food pantry was made possible by Communities in Schools along with the Robin and Lou Carter Foundation.

