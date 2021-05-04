Return of Hooks bodes well for Sea District businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Minor League Baseball teams across the country will play baseball for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday, after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I’m very excited,” Corpus Christi Hooks fan Frank Garza said of the Hooks’ return to Whataburger Field. “A lot of people like to have a good time out there, and watch some baseball in a good environment.”

Not only are fans excited about the return of the Hooks, but so are the businesses in the area of Whataburger Field.

“We are so excited about the Hooks starting back up again," said Sam Canavati, the Chief Operations Officer of Durrill Properties, the company that runs Hurricane Alley Waterpark, Brewster Street Ice House, and Concrete Street Amphitheater. "We've been waiting for this for a long, long time, and so has the rest of the city."

Canavati said people will often visit Brewster Street before or after a Hooks game, and the business often has prize giveaways on game days. Additionally, the businesses partner with the Hooks.

“We do events together, we always work together, and we love the relationship,” he said. “[The return] is really important, it creates the whole atmosphere here in the Sea District. With the water park open, Hooks baseball back open, Concrete Street going hard again, and Brewster Street like usual. This is one big family, and it all comes together this time of year, we’re really excited.”

One Brewster customer, Calvin Quarles, is excited for the Hooks to return. He was at Brewster Street for lunch on Tuesday, and will be going to the opening game.

“My wife and I will be attending the game, it will actually be my first Hooks game, so I’m pretty excited about it," Quarles said. "I just wanted to make sure that I was there for Opening Night."

Quarles is originally from Chicago, and works for Citgo Petroleum. He is excited to attend his first Hooks game on Tuesday.

“I was here last year when all the season was canceled, and I was kind of disappointed that I didn’t go last year," he said. "So, the moment I heard it was going to be available this year, I thought for sure I was going to come in and be a part of it."

Garza frequently attends games with his family. He said they eat at Brewster Street before games frequently, and the restaurant is conventionally located close to the stadium.

“It’s just walking distance, everything’s nearby, so it’s good for the family,” he said.

The Hooks open their season tonight hosting the San Antonio Missions. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.